'Fashion Parade Going On?' Chief Justice Pulls Up Lawyer Without Neckband

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud refused to hear the advocate who turned up without his band

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud today gave a dressing down to a lawyer for turning up in the courtroom without his band. Neckbands are a part of lawyers' attire, along with their black coats.

The advocate raised a matter related to a demolition case and said it was "urgent". The Chief Justice of India, however, was unimpressed by his attire. "Send an email. But where is your band? Is this some fashion parade going on?" he asked, Bar and Bench reported. When the advocate said he was "in a rush", the Chief Justice replied sternly. "Sorry, cannot hear if you are not in proper attire."

The Bar Council of India rules lay down the dress code for advocates appearing in court. "Advocates appearing in the Supreme Court, High Courts, Subordinate Courts, Tribunals or Authorities shall wear the following as part of their dress, which shall be sober and dignified"

"1. ADVOCATES: A black buttoned up coat, chapkan, achkan, black sherwani and white bands with Advocates' Gowns. (b) A black open breast coat. white shirt, white collar, stiff or soft, and white bands with Advocates' Gowns. In either case wear long trousers (white, black striped or grey) Dhoti excluding jeans. Provided further that in courts other than the Supreme Court, High Courts, District Courts, Sessions Courts or City Civil Courts, a black tie may be worn instead of bands," it says.

The rules also lay down a dress code for women advocates: (a) Black full sleeve jacket or blouse, white collar stiff or soft, with white bands and Advocates' Gowns. White blouse, with or without collar, with white bands and with a black open breast coat. Or (b) sarees or long skirts (white or black or any mellow or subdued colour without any print or design) or flare (white, black or black stripped or grey) or Punjabi dress Churidar Kurta or Salwar-Kurta with or without dupatta (white or black) or traditional dress with black coat and bands.