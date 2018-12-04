Top Court Asks Centre, States For Details On Vacancies In Info Panels

The Supreme Court will hear the case next on December 13.

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and the states to file details of the vacancies in their respective information commissions and the steps being taken to fill them.

The Centre informed the top court that it was moving amendments to the Right to Information Act relating to the term of office, salaries and allowances of the commissioners, including that of the Chief Information Commissioner.

The top court was hearing a litigation by activist Anjali Bhardwaj who has alleged that the Centre was trying to make the RTI ineffective.

At present, there are only three information commissioners as against the strength of 11 commissioners. This has resulted in the delay of 26,000 cases and other consequent delays.

The Supreme Court will hear the case next on December 13.