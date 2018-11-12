'Fantastic. Ex-Minister Not Traceable': Supreme Court Raps Bihar

The Supreme Court on Monday ripped into the Bihar government and asked the two top most officials to be present in court, and explain why a former minister linked to the shelter home sex abuse cases has not yet been traced.

" Fantastic... ex-cabinet minister is not traceable You (Bihar government) will have to explain...How is it that no one knows where the ex Minister is?," said the top court.

The Supreme Court has set November 27 as the next date for hearing.

On November 1, the Bihar police had issued a non-bailable warrant against ex-minister Manju Verma after the Supreme Court came down heavily on the state government and said, "it's very strange that the government does not know where the ex-minister is."

The warrant, against the former minister, was issued for a case under the Arms Act. In August, the police had raided Ms Verma in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes and seized 50 live cartridges from one of her houses.

Ms Verma had resigned as the Social Welfare Minister of Bihar in August after her husband, Chandrashekhar Verma, came under fire for allegedly visiting the Muzaffarpur shelter home several times. Mr Verma, a close aide of the key accused Brajesh Sharma has surrendered.

Over 40 young girls were sexually abused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home. The sexual exploitation of the girls was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) to the state's social welfare department in April. The first case was filed on May 31 against 11 people, including Brajesh Thakur.