Supreme Court Approves Centre's Covid Deaths Compensation Scheme

The Supreme Court today accepted the Centre's submission that ₹50,000 compensation shall be paid to the relatives of those who died after contracting the coronavirus. The financial compensation - that will include past and future deaths related to the virus - will be provided in addition to the existing schemes launched by the state government, the bench said, adding that the claims need to be settled within 30 days of submitting the documents.

A bench, headed by Justice MR Shah, said no state government should deny the compensation on the ground that cause of death on the death certificate is not COVID-19.

"If the death certificate does not cite the cause of death as COVID-19, then aggrieved parties may approach the concerned officials of the district committee. DDMA (District Disaster Manangement Authority) address and contact details need to be published in all media for awareness. Publish in a week from today," a bench, which also included Justice AS Bopanna, said while passing the order.

In its last hearing, the Supreme Court had expressed satisfaction with the Centre's Covid compensation plan of 50,000 rupees for each past as well as future deaths. The compensation will be disbursed by the state government from their disaster relief funds.

On June 30, the top court had ordered the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to form guidelines for financial compensation to family members of persons who died due after contracting coronavirus.

Subsequently, the Centre had filed an affidavit before the top court stating that it has recommended compensation of ₹50,000 for every person who succumbed to COVID-19.