Top Court Agrees To Hear BJP Leader's Plea Seeking Protection From Arrest

Around 20 criminal cases have been filedagainst BJP's Arjun Singh.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took note of violence during Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal and agreed to hear the plea of BJP candidate from Barrackpore seat seeking protection from arrest in several cases filed against him by the state police.

A vacation bench comprising Arun Mishra and MR Shah took note of the submissions of BJP leader Arjun Singh that he be granted protection from arrest as he wanted to be present during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections tomorrow at Barrackpore in West Bengal.

"Violence is taking place there. You (Singh's counsel) know it very well," the bench said while agreeing to hear the plea of BJP candidate at 12:30 pm today.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Mr Singh, said around 20 criminal cases have been filed against him from April 4 to May 20 due to political vendetta and to ensure that he remains away during counting of votes.

"If I go back without protection I will be arrested. Tomorrow I have to be present at counting," the senior lawyer said, adding lawyers are on strike in Kolkata.

