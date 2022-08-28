This Is How Noida Towers' Demolition Affected Air Quality In Nearby Areas

Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: In August last year, the Supreme Court had ordered demolition.

No major change was recorded in the air quality in areas adjoining Noida's Sector 93 A after the demolition of the nearly 100-metre-tall Supertech twin towers on Sunday that generated an estimated 80,000 tonnes of debris and sent huge clouds of dust billowing in the air.

The Noida Authority said it closely monitored the air quality index (AQI) and PM10 levels before and after the demolition through 20 monitoring stations.

"The data clearly shows that even after the demolition, the AQI and PM 10 Levels have been within acceptable limits," it said in a tweet.

The AQI in sectors 91, 125, 62, 1 and 116 stood at 57, 122, 108, 119 and 121, respectively, at 2 pm.

After the demolition, the AQI in sectors 91, 125, 62, 1 and 116 stood at 57, 122, 109, 120 and 123, respectively at 3 pm.

At 8 pm, the AQI rose marginally to 67 in Sector 91, 127 in Sector 125, 114 in Sector 62, 129 in Sector 1, and 131 in Sector 116, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

As the Supertech twin towers were razed to the ground, doctors said people living in nearby areas, especially those suffering from respiratory diseases, should take extra care and avoid the area for a few days if possible.

The doctors said most dust particles have a diameter of 5 microns or less and can remain suspended in the air for a few days in the absence of favourable meteorological conditions like strong winds and rain.

Massive dust pollution can lead to itching in the eyes, nose and skin; coughing; sneezing; breathing difficulty; lung infection; nasal congestion; asthmatic attacks and aggravate heart problems, they said.