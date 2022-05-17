Supertech Twin Towers Demolition Deadline Extended To August 28

The Supreme Court today extended till August 28 the deadline for demolition of twin 40-storey towers of Supertech in Noida, which have been held as illegal. Earlier, the nearly 100-metre-tall twin towers inside the Supertech's Emerald Court housing society in Noida's Sector 93A will be brought down by May 22.

Property developer Supertech Ltd has petitioned the Supreme Court requesting directions to defer the demolition of the twin towers by three months.

Edifice Engineering, the firm hired by Supertech to demolish the twin towers, had also sought an extension to bring down the illegal structures, saying that the structure was stronger than expected, according to reports.

The demolition work has already begun and a test blast was carried out on April 10 by Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions, the South African company assisting in the demolition work.

However, at a hearing today, the demolition company cited a report of the trial blast carried out last month and told the bench that the building is sturdier than anticipated. It sought more time to demolish the towers.

The company also said they have to ensure that debris from the blast does not damage nearby buildings.

Agreeing to defer the demolition, the Supreme Court set August 28 as the new deadline.