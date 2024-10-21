Video: Man Tries To Jump From Noida High-Rise, Residents Pull Him To Safety

A screengrab from the viral video of the man who was seen dangling from a balcony

A hair-raising video of a mentally challenged man dangling from a high-rise in Uttar Pradesh's Noida has gone viral on social media. The man lives in a rented apartment in Supertech Capetown.

A resident who saw the man clinging on to the common stairs' balcony raised an alarm, following which others rushed out to see.

The man had his entire body dangling outside the balcony, with his hands grabbing the edge concrete railings.

Soon, two men were seen running from the floors below. They managed to grab the man and pull him to safety.

Reports said he was mentally challenged, and was about to die by suicide.