Superfast Train Will Now Stop At Amethi After Smriti Irani's Request

Smriti Irani had contested the 2014 general election from the high-profile Amethi constituency, but had lost to Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

All India | | Updated: January 04, 2019 20:20 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Superfast Train Will Now Stop At Amethi After Smriti Irani's Request

Smriti Irani thanked railway minister Piyush Goyal for the stop at Jais station, 31 km from Amethi.


New Delhi: 

The railways has agreed to add a stop for a superfast train in UP's Amethi district, following a request by Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Ms Irani had contested the 2014 general election from the high-profile Amethi constituency, but had lost to Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

In a letter to Ms Irani, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said the Pratapgarh-Bhopal Express would stop at Jais station -- 31 km from Amethi town.

"I am happy to inform you that in deference to your request, it has been decided to provide stoppage of train no. 12183/12184 Pratapgarh-Bhopal Express at Jais station. Hope this will go a long way in providing better connectivity to the travelling passengers," Ms Goyal wrote in the letter, which was tweeted by Ms Irani.

"My heartfelt thanks to Piyush Goyalji for granting approval for the stoppage of Pratapgarh-Bhopal Express at Amethi's Jais station. I congratulate Amethivasis for this new year gift," she tweeted. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Smriti IraniAmethiPratapgarh-Bhopal Express

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ind vs AusLive TVTamil NewsCES 2019Ajay MakenHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusSachin TendulkarUpcoming MoviesTata SkyMaggi CaseAyodhya CaseMumbai BusinessmanDonald TrumpNote 5 ProMi TV

................................ Advertisement ................................