Sunburn Music Festival 2017 Is Back In Pune: All Details Here

Much to the delight of dance and music enthusiasts, Season 11 of Sunburn Music Festival 2017 is here to bid good-bye to the year in style! It's a four-day electronic music festival that will be held from December 28 to December 31 at Oxford Golf Resort in Pune's Lavale. The Sunburn Music Festival festival recently got into some trouble after a PIL was filed expressing an apprehension over liquor being served to school-going students and minors. The PIL was dismissed by Bombay High Court today after the Maharashtra government and the organisers assured it of measures to prevent minors from consuming alcohol at the event.The organisers of Sunburn Music Festival 2017 said that in addition to the police personnel, about 340 private security guards would also be deployed at and around the venue to regulate the entry of visitors and a total of 150 CCTVs and 120 bullet cameras will be installed across the venue to monitor each activity and keep an eye on any suspicious movement.The music festival featured artists spanning across genres and countries. They include Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, British electronic music group Clean Bandit, Belgian DJs Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Nucleya aka Udyan Sagar known for producing unique 'desi bass', Afrojack, Dutch DJ, record producer and remixer from Netherlands, KSHMR - American DJ and musician from California, DJ Snake - French DJ from Paris, Coone - Belgian hardstyle producer and DJ, Kayzo - DJ from America, and Infected Mushroom - Israeli musical duo who pioneered psychedelic trance genre.The passes can be bought online. A single day pass from December 28-30 would cost Rs 2,000. A VIP pass would cost Rs 3,500. For December 31, however, the single day pass would cost Rs 2750 and VIP Pass would be Rs 4,000.There are tickets for VVIP tables as well that cost from Rs 76,800 to Rs 96,000.Other options like Student Festival pass, VIP festival pass for all days and two day passes are also available. There are options for overnight camping as well.