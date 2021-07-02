Court Adjourns Order On Shashi Tharoor In Sunanda Pushkar Death Case

Shashi Tharoor is currently on bail in the Sunanda Pushkar death case (File).

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday once again adjourned the passing of order on the issue of framing of charges in Sunanda Pushkar death case to July 27. Shashi Tharoor, husband of Sunanda Pushkar, is the main accused in the matter according to the Delhi Police.

Mr Tharoor, former Union minister, who is currently on bail in the case, was chargesheeted by Delhi Police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), pertaining to cruelty and abetment of suicide.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goyal recently had kept the order reserved after prosecution and defence counsel concluded their arguments on the issue of framing of charges. Public prosecutor stressed that Ms Pushkar has undergone mental cruelty which led to her bad health. Public Prosecutor also argued that it was not an accidental death and relied on the post-mortem report which suggests that the cause of death is poisoning which could be oral or injected.

Prosecutor also said due to the mental cruelty caused to Ms Pushkar, her health became worse. The prosecutor further added that Ms Pushkar was earlier not facing any health issue but problems began due to "stress and betrayal".

Mr Tharoor's defence counsel and senior advocate Vikas Pahwa said the prosecution is not able to establish evidence against the leader and the theory of injecting poison is in the air and can not be admissible.

Ms Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. Mr Tharoor was later charged under various sections of the IPC, including for abetment to suicide and cruelty.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)