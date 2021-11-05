SUV Rams Into Bike, Kills 3 In UP's Sultanpur

A bike was hit by a big car in UP's Sultanpur, police said. (Representational)

Three people were killed when their bike was hit by a big car in UP's Sultanpur, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night at about 10 pm when Rohit Yadav (18), Atul Rajbhar (19), and Aslam (20) were going somewhere on a bike and were run over by an SUV, police official Krishna Mohan Singh said.

While Rohit died on the spot, the other two were rushed to the hospital, where they died during treatment, he said.

A probe is on in the matter, he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)