Top 5 Tata Sierra Rivals Arriving In 2026: Check List

Tata Motors recently launched the Sierra SUV in the Indian market, reviving the legendary nameplate after approximately two decades. Priced from Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Sierra enters a highly competitive segment where demand continues to grow. However, the SUV is expected to face strong challenges soon, with several new rivals set to arrive. Some of these upcoming models will be facelifted versions, offering enhanced features and sharper positioning to intensify competition against Tata's latest offering.

Renault Duster

Renault India has confirmed the comeback of the Duster SUV, with its new-generation model set to debut on January 26. First introduced in 2012, the Duster quickly became a favourite among Indian buyers before being discontinued, and its return marks a significant revival of the brand's popular nameplate.

The Renault Duster, available worldwide, provides a variety of powertrain options, including a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine equipped with a 48V mild hybrid system that generates a total output of 128.2 hp, along with a 1.6-litre strong hybrid petrol engine paired with two electric motors supported by a 1.2kWh battery, delivering a maximum power output of 138 hp. Furthermore, a 1.0-litre petrol-LPG engine producing 98.6 hp is coupled with a 6-speed transmission that powers all four wheels.

Nissan Tekton

The Nissan Tekton is expected to debut in India by February 2026. While details remain limited, Nissan revealed the SUV's design, which seems to draw heavy inspiration from its flagship Patrol. Key highlights include a flat bonnet positioned upright on the front fascia, a bold bumper, and a sleek horizontal light bar linking the headlamps. Adding to its distinctive appeal, the 'TEKTON' motif will be prominently placed on the bonnet, reminiscent of the styling seen on Land Rover SUVs.

Nissan Tekton

Mahindra Vision S

Mahindra's Vision S has been spotted on test runs, following its concept debut in August. The SUV showcases a boxy silhouette with an upright fascia and flat bonnet. The prototype features round headlamps integrated with LED DRLs, paired with a vertically-slatted grille reminiscent of the Thar Roxx. A radar module positioned on the lower grille hints at advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), underscoring Mahindra's intent to equip its upcoming compact SUV with modern safety and technology upgrades.

Mahindra Vision S

New-Gen Kia Seltos

The new Kia Seltos has already been revealed, and most of the details are out. However, the brand will announce the pricing of the Seltos on 2nd January 2026, marking its official launch.

The SUV also adopts a refreshed design language inspired by Kia's Opposites United philosophy, giving it a stronger visual identity. Highlights include the updated Digital Tiger Face, LED projection headlamps with welcome function, redesigned alloy wheels, and a muscular silhouette. Together, these elements enhance the Seltos' presence on the road while adding modern features and styling that aim to keep it competitive in the mid-SUV segment.

New-Gen Kia Seltos

Skoda Kushaq Facelift

Skoda is readying the facelift version of the Kushaq, expected to launch in January, bringing subtle exterior updates and significant cabin enhancements. The refreshed SUV will feature a redesigned front fascia, updated lighting, tweaked rear styling, and new alloy wheels. Inside, buyers can expect an improved layout, fresh colour options, and premium additions such as a panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, and even massaging rear seats.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift

Photo Credit: autocarindia

Mechanically, the Kushaq will retain its proven 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engines, offered with both manual and automatic (torque converter and DSG) transmissions.