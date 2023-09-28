Congress MLA Arrested In Drug Smuggling Case In Punjab, Expected To Hit INDIA Alliance

Sukhpal Singh Khaira was arrested today morning by the Punjab police.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was today arrested by the Punjab police for alleged involvement in drug smuggling and money laundering. In an early morning operation, a team of Punjab Police reached Khaira's residence and conducted a raid in connection with an old case registered in 2015 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Jalalabad, Fazilka.

The primary accusations against Khaira include supporting an international gang of smugglers, sheltering them and receiving financial benefits from drug traffickers.

According to the investigation agency's charge sheet, the funds received were allegedly used to purchase properties.

Between 2014 and 2020, Khaira reportedly spent over ₹6.5 crore on himself and family members, with expenses exceeding his declared income.

The Congress leader was hosting a Facebook Live when the police arrived at his place. In the video, Khaira is seen arguing with police. A police official, DSP Achru Ram Sharma, can be seen in the video telling Khaira that a SIT has been formed in an old drug smuggling case.

In the video, Khaira is also seen raising slogans of "Punjab Sarkar murdabad" as the police personnel detain him.

VIDEO | Congress leader @SukhpalKhaira arrested by Jalalabad Police from his house in Chandigarh earlier today.



(Source: Third Party)

The arrest is expected to further dent the relations of AAP and the Congress which have come together to form the INDIA alliance. The state unit of the Congress has opposed any tie-up or seat-sharing arrangement with the AAP in Punjab.