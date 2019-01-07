Sukhpal Khaira To Float New Party, Says Won't Quit Assembly Seat

Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who was suspended from the AAP in November last year for anti-party activities, said the new party will work out an alliance with other like-minded parties.

All India | | Updated: January 07, 2019 20:20 IST
Sukhpal Khaira To Float New Party, Says Won't Quit Assembly Seat

Sukhpal Singh Khaira has been a vocal critic of the AAP leadership.


Chandigarh: 

Rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who resigned from the party on Sunday, said today he will announce a new political party on Tuesday.

Mr Khaira, who was suspended from the AAP in November last year for anti-party activities, said the new party will work out an alliance with other like-minded parties.

Ruling out his resignation from the Punjab Assembly even after quitting from the AAP, Mr Khaira said the Assembly Speaker will decide on his status.

Mr Khaira, who claims support of five-six AAP legislators, said he and others will not resign from their Assembly seats as they do not want to burden the exchequer with fresh elections on these seats.

The AAP's Punjab unit leadership on Sunday demanded Mr Khaira's resignation from the Assembly after he quit the party.

Senior leaders of the AAP Punjab unit described Mr Khaira as an "opportunist" and said his exit "would would only strengthen the organisation".

Sukhpal Singh KhairaRebel Aam Aadmi Party leaderAssembly Seat

