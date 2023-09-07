Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art With 2,000 Diyas To Welcome Joe Biden

About five tonnes of sand was used in the sculpture

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a six-foot sand sculpture using 2000 mud diyas on Puri sea beach for the G20 Summit to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

The work has a sand sculpture of US President Joe Biden and a logo of G20 with the message 'Welcome to Bharat'.

About five tonnes of sand was used in the sculpture and students of Pattnaik's Sand Art Institute joined hands to complete it, said the artiste.

"It was our culture to welcome guests with diya arti. So I have created this sculpture by using diyas to welcome the US president,” he said.

Mr Pattnaik had created another sand sculpture of Biden when he won the presidential election in November 2020.

A Padma awardee, he has participated in more than 65 international sand art competitions and festivals around the globe and has won many prizes for the country.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)