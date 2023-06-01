Successful Conclusion Of G20 Meet Lesson For Trouble Makers: J&K Lt Governor

Mr Sinha said J&K administration is strengthening its ties with other states. (File Pic)

The successful conclusion of the third tourism working group meeting of the G20 countries here is a huge lesson for those who have frequently tried to foment trouble in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Thursday.

"The tourism meeting of the G20 countries concluded on May 25. The successful G20 meeting in J-K is not only a matter of happiness for the country, but a huge lesson for those who have frequently tried to create trouble in J&K," Sinha said, addressing a function at SKICC here.

The LG said such a large number of people could only participate because of the dawn of change ushered under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership since 2019, the year the Centre abrogated Article 370. "I do not want to go into the details, but the achievements made in various sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, have increased the belief of the people in the administration and the current PM," Sinha said.

Jammu and Kashmir has come a long way and places like Shopian or Pulwama districts in south Kashmir, which the country knew for other reasons, saw the participation of more than 10,000 youths in the Tiranga yatra, the LG said.

"These youths chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' carrying Tiranga in their hands. This is the change Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed in the last three years. We resolve to work towards the target set by the PM for Jammu and Kashmir. Undoubtedly, not only will J&K integrate with India, but it will also have an important contribution towards developed India," Mr Sinha said.

He was addressing the World Milk Day Celebration and summer meet for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Sector Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala presided over the event.

Mr Sinha said the celebration of World Milk Day here is an opportunity to acknowledge the contribution of dairy farmers. "Dairy makes an important contribution to the prosperity of the society and to the well-being and economic activity of the farming families. The UT government attaches the highest importance to sustained increase in productivity and growth of the dairy sector," he said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the contribution of the dairy sector in giving impetus to the rural economy and providing livelihood to a large population associated with the sector. Mr Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir administration is strengthening its ties with other states and even countries to transform the livestock and dairy sector and to improve farmers' income.

The government has its focus on fodder production, improving wool quality, and addressing issues like inbreeding, he said, adding, the Union Territory will soon become self-sufficient in fodder production with 80 per cent of fodder being grown locally.

The LG also spoke on the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and gave suggestions to the farming community on how to get easy credit access, stressing them to become a part of the banking system. He also said the people of Jammu and Kashmir must identify 25 potential projects in agriculture and allied sectors and rope in reputed universities to work out strategies to see them through, he said. The Lt Governor also urged the Centre to consider Jammu and Kashmir for international funding like other Himalayan states.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)