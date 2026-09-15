"Success Of Foreign Policy": Omar Abdullah On Pahalgam Mention In BRICS

The fact that Pahalgam was even mentioned by name, with many Pakistan allies in the room, showcases the "success of our foreign policy", Omar Abdullah underscored Tuesday, praising the BRICS New Delhi Declaration.

When pointed out that Pakistan was not mentioned by name in the New Delhi Declaration, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said: "That is something for the Government of India, and particularly for the Foreign Ministry, to talk about."

The J&K Chief Minister chose to focus on the positives from the summit.

"The fact that Pahalgam itself was condemned is a big thing. Please see how many allies of Pakistan were in that room. Therefore, for even Pahalgam to be mentioned by name, that in itself is a success of our foreign policy," Abdullah remarked.

Read | "Zero Tolerance For Terrorism": Pahalgam Mention In BRICS New Delhi Declaration

The 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital witnessed member nations unanimously adopting the extensive 45-page New Delhi Declaration 2026, comprising 140 points.

Announcing the milestone consensus, PM Modi stated, "No member has raised any objection. The New Delhi Declaration 2026 is adopted unanimously."

All acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation and who committed such an act, read the 40th point in the 140-point Declaration.

Addressing the global security landscape, the Declaration delivered a strong condemnation of terrorism in all its manifestations, encompassing cross-border terrorist activities, terrorist financing networks, and safe havens.

It specifically censured the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, while championing zero tolerance, strict accountability, and the accelerated adoption of the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured," the BRICS leaders said in a joint statement.

The April 2025 attack near the tourist resort of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir killed 26 people, sparking an intense four-day conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours.