"Zero Tolerance For Terrorism": Pahalgam Mention In BRICS New Delhi Declaration

BRICS leaders today condemned the massacre of 26 civilians by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, reaffirming the regional bloc's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.

All acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation and who committed such an act, read the 40th point in the 140-point New Delhi Declaration.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured," the BRICS leaders said in a joint statement.

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The ghastly attack in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam left 25 tourists and a local pony operator dead in one of the worst terror attacks to have shaken the country. The massacre was later traced to terrorists backed and trained in Pakistan.

While the BRICS declaration did not explicitly name any state actor backing terrorism, it called for action against the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing, and safe havens.

Terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation, or ethnic group, the world leaders further emphasised, asserting that those involved in terror activities and their supporters must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law.

BRICS leaders also urged the member nations to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism. They further called for concerted actions against all UN-designated terrorists and terrorist entities.

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"We also emphasise the importance of countering extremism and radicalization, specially among the younger generations, and further stress the need to enhance cooperation among the BRICS countries and their competent authorities, including through sharing of best practices," according to the declaration.

BRICS had condemned the Pahalgam attack at its previous summit held in Rio de Janeiro in July 2025 as well. In a similar text, the Rio Declaration condemned the attack and reaffirmed its commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms. A similar condemnation followed at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held in Tianjin in September last year.