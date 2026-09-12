BRICS New Delhi Declaration 2026: Read Full Text Here

At the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, leaders of the bloc unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the consensus document. The document calls for reform of multilateral institutions, including a "structural update" of the United Nations Security Council. It also rejects "unilateral acts of war" and calls for safeguarding seafarers and commercial shipping routes amid ongoing military tensions in the Middle East.

Read The Full BRICS New Delhi Declaration Here: