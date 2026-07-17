Sub-Inspector's Body Found With Blood On Clothes Inside Parked Car In Lucknow

The body of a police officer with blood stains on his clothes was found inside a parked car in Lucknow on Friday.

The incident came to light when locals noticed a car parked in a suspicious condition for a long time and informed the police. The car had been parked at the scene since Thursday evening. When the car did not move for a long time, people nearby became suspicious.

Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene and, after breaking the window, found a man's body inside. Based on an identity card found in his pocket during the search, the man was identified as Sub-Inspector Ajay Thakur, posted at the Ghazipur police station.

Senior police officials and a forensic team arrived at the scene immediately after being informed of the incident. Having been confined inside the vehicle for an extended period, the body had begun to bloat and was retrieved after breaking the car window.

Preliminary examination revealed that the bloodstains on the sub-inspector's clothes were from a nosebleed. The forensic team inspected the scene and collected necessary evidence and samples. The body has been taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Kamlesh Dixit said Thakur had previously served at the Para station and had been untraceable since the previous day. His mobile phone was switched off, prompting the police to trace his location.

Dixit said Thakur was a native of Hapur, and his family has been informed. Police said that it would be premature to draw any conclusions regarding the cause of death at this stage. The circumstances surrounding the sub-inspector's death will only become clear following the post-mortem report and forensic examination.