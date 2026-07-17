Teacher Not In Room, Class Monitor Thrashes Nursery Student For Raising Head

A five-year-old nursery student at a school in Lucknow was thrashed by his class monitor for about eight minutes inside the classroom, leaving him with severe bruises on his face. The incident, which took place at the ALS Academy on Wednesday, was caught on CCTV installed in the classroom.

The 10-minute footage shows a teacher with about 18 students inside a classroom. After about a minute, the teacher apparently told students to keep their heads down on their desks and asked the class monitor to keep an eye on them and left the room.

As soon as she left, one of the students lifted her head up but was immediately hit by the monitor. She also hit some other students when they tried to raise their heads.

The monitor then spotted another student who had raised his head for some seconds and rushed to his desk and slapped him at least four times. As the boy lifted up in pain, she then tried to forcefully put his head down.

The boy, however, started crying and kept his head up. She then again tried to keep his head down and slapped him.

About a minute later, the boy stood up and ran towards one of the exit doors but was blocked by her. She then dragged him inside, slapped him again, and bolted the door from inside.

The boy was then seen trying to open the other door, which apparently was locked. He stood there for about a couple of minutes before being slapped by the girl. He was then dragged to his seat.

She then kept thrashing the boy who had gone back to his seat. His classmates were seen keeping their heads down during the assault.

The teacher returned after about 10 minutes and knocked on the door. As soon as the monitor opened the door, the boy stood up and complained about her. The teacher was then seen interacting with the boy and the monitor.

The incident came to light when the boy went back home and his parents saw his swollen face and bruises. They rushed to the school and saw the CCTV.

The monitor has been expelled.