Watch: Rajasthan Students Rescued After Bus Gets Stuck On Flooded Road

The students climbed on top of the bus to save themselves.

After the disastrous rains and floods in Kerala in the past two weeks, Rajasthan has also witnessed good amount of rain, in the past two days.

With heavy rains in many parts of Dausa district of the state, local life has been affected leading to water logging in many areas.

A school bus carrying students got stuck in a waterlogged underpass in the city. The students climbed on top of the bus to save themselves. Locals are seen helping the students move out of the hapless situation.

#WATCH: School kids being rescued after their school bus got stuck in a waterlogged underpass in Rajasthan's Dausa. pic.twitter.com/Na79iWvkia — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2018

Other areas in the state have also been receiving heavy rainfall since Monday. Several villages are reported inundated with water entering buildings and houses.

(With inputs from agencies.)