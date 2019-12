Students Protest Outside Smriti Irani's Delhi Residence, Seek Death For Rapists

The DCW later claimed that the students, who were protesting peacefully, were detained by police.

Students protested outside Union Minister Smriti Irani's residence in Lutyens' Delhi on Tuesday, expressing solidarity with DCW chief Swati Maliwal's hunger strike and demanding capital punishment for rapists.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief has been on an indefinite hunger strike to press her demand for the death penalty for rapists within six months of the conviction.

Carrying empty plates and flowers, the students demonstrated outside Smriti Irani's Tughlak Crescent residence and raised Swati Maliwal's demand.

Swati Maliwal's hunger strike entered the seventh day on Tuesday.