Kapil Sibal Pledges Rs 1 Crore To Support Legal Aid For CJP Protesters

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Monday announced a Rs 1 crore contribution to the fund established by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to extend legal aid to the protestors arrested by the Delhi police over the recent agitation.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said there was credible apprehension of criminal cases being lodged against students across the country despite the assurance given by the Centre. He said that the CJP was in touch with the Supreme Court lawyer to seek legal aid for the students booked by the police.

Sibal, seated alongside Das, confirmed his agreement to provide financial aid to the CJP.

"I have said that wherever peaceful protests have taken place in India, be it Bihar, Assam, Bengal, or Maharashtra, and where students or protestors have been targeted, we have decided to create a mechanism to track the legal cases lodged by the governments, so that our lawyers can provide legal aid.

"We have demanded that there shouldn't be any FIRs, and if there have been, they should be withdrawn," Sibal said.

"From my side, I have contributed Rs 1 crore, and I urge advocates throughout India to extend their help in contributing to this fund so that we can help those affected. Our lawyers are standing up for those who have been affected by the misuse of law," he added.

Sibal said that the CJP will be creating a website with details of students who have been subject to FIRs.

The website would also allow lawyers who want to extend help, pro bono or otherwise, to join, he said.

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