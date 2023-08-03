Student From UP Dies By Suicide In Kota, 17th Such Case This Year

The incident has yet again put into focus the disturbing trend of suicides by students at Kota.

A student preparing for medical entrance exams died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota today, pushing up the number of suicides in the education hub this year to 17.

The teenager, Manjot Chhabra, was from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. He had came to Kota earlier this year and enrolled with a coaching centre to prepare for NEET. This morning, he was found dead at his hostel.

The incident has yet again put into focus the disturbing trend of suicides by students at Kota. Every year, lakhs of students from across the country flock to the prominent education hub to prepare for competitive exams for entry into the country's top engineering and medical colleges.

Over the past few years, Kota has made headlines for students dying by suicide due to stress and disappointment over failure. Last year, at least 15 cases of suicide by students were registered in Kota.