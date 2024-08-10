Student Attempts Suicide After 2 Men Sexually Harass Her In UP: Police

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to arrest the accused, police said (Representational)

An intermediate student attempted to end her life by consuming poison after being allegedly molested by two youths in Meerut, police said on Saturday.

She was immediately taken to a hospital and according to doctors, she was out of danger, they said.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's mother, the intermediate student was on her way to school with her cousin on Friday when she was allegedly molested by the accused, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur said.

When the victim's cousin protested, he was beaten up by the two accused, the police officer said, adding that upon hearing the commotion locals and some police personnel gathered at the site but the accused managed to flee.

When the girl reached home after the incident, she attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison, but was rushed to the hospital and is currently out of danger, the police said.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to arrest the accused, the ASP said.

