"Stronger Together": PM Modi Vows To Uproot DMK For Tamil Nadu's Progress

April 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness on Friday regarding the AIADMK's decision to join the NDA and said that together with other NDA partners, they will elevate Tamil Nadu to new heights of progress.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Stronger together, united towards Tamil Nadu's progress! Glad that AIADMK joins the NDA family. Together, with our other NDA partners, we will take Tamil Nadu to new heights of progress and serve the state diligently. We will ensure a government that fulfils the vision of the great MGR and Jayalalithaa Ji."

PM Modi also vowed that the AIADMK-BJP alliance will uproot the corrupt DMK government for Tamil Nadu's progress.

"For the sake of Tamil Nadu's progress and to preserve the uniqueness of Tamil culture, it is important the corrupt and divisive DMK is uprooted at the earliest, which our alliance will do," PM Modi added in the post.

Earlier in Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that AIADMK, BJP and all the alliance parties will contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu together under the National Democratic Alliance. The significant political development comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, to be held in 2026.

"AIADMK and BJP leaders have decided that AIADMK, BJP and all the alliance parties will contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu together as NDA," Shah said.

The BJP is eager to improve its prospects in Tamil Nadu following a determined effort in the last Lok Sabha elections, where it failed to win a seat in the southern state.

In the previous two elections--the Lok Sabha and the last assembly polls--the AIADMK has struggled to perform strongly.

The AIADMK entered into an alliance with the BJP after the passing of J Jayalalithaa in 2016.

During the 2021 state elections, the AIADMK and the BJP were in alliance, which resulted in the BJP winning four seats. However, the AIADMK severed ties with the BJP in 2023.

