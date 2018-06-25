Striking Notes Of Friendship, Seychelles President Sings At Lunch By PM Modi

Mr Faure, who earlier in the day held talks with PM Modi on key issues such as maritime security and defence, took to singing 'O Mon Pei Sesel' and strumming the sitar at the lunch as the prime minister looked on.
CommentsMinistry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with a video clip.
Striking the notes of friendship! Impressive singing by the President of #Seychelles Danny Faure of 'O Mon Pei Sesel' at the lunch hosted by PM @narendramodi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. @SeychellesMFA@hci_seychellespic.twitter.com/T9sXSOw5dJ- Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 25, 2018
In the clip, Mr Faure is seen singing the song with a sitar in his hand after which PM Modi and others present applaud his effort.
Mr Faure is on a first state visit to India.