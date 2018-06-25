Striking Notes Of Friendship, Seychelles President Sings At Lunch By PM Modi

Seychelles President Danny Faure held talks with PM Modi on key issues such as maritime security and defence.

All India | | Updated: June 25, 2018 20:35 IST
Danny Faure is seen singing the song as PM Modi and others present applaud his effort.

New Delhi:  Seychelles President Danny Faure today hit all the right notes of friendship with India as he sang a melodious song while strumming a sitar at a lunch hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Faure, who earlier in the day held talks with PM Modi on key issues such as maritime security and defence, took to singing 'O Mon Pei Sesel' and strumming the sitar at the lunch as the prime minister looked on.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with a video clip.
 
In the clip, Mr Faure is seen singing the song with a sitar in his hand after which PM Modi and others present applaud his effort.

Mr Faure is on a first state visit to India.

