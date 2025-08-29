Irish Dog Rescuer Was In India During Stray Dog Protests. What He Found

An Irish author and animal rescuer has sounded an alarm over a looming "mass cruelty crisis" of dogs in Delhi. Niall Harbison, the founder of The Happy Doggo, warned that nearly one million animals were at risk, describing the conditions he witnessed in the capital as among the worst ever seen.

In a thread on X, Mr Harbison alleged abuse, neglect, and violence against both dogs and those who feed and protect them.

"I spent the weekend in Delhi, India. 1 million street dogs are under severe threat," he wrote. "I've never seen a story like this. I didn't think it was possible in the modern world."

He described visiting a shelter in Rohini and compared it to a "torture chamber." According to him, dogs were locked inside without fans, electricity, or food, guarded by a heavy police presence. "I'll never forget the sound," he wrote, recalling the cries of the animals.

The world needs to see this… (1/10) ???? pic.twitter.com/Fqlvxp3lml — Niall Harbison (@NiallHarbison) August 27, 2025

Protestors outside demanded their release and showed him what they claimed were mass dog graves near the centre.

Mr Harbison's visit coincided with a legal storm over the fate of Delhi's strays. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court reversed an order that had directed authorities to round up nearly one million dogs and move them into shelters.

Calling the earlier directive "too harsh," the court instead ruled that sterilised and vaccinated dogs must be released back into their localities, while only aggressive or rabid animals should be confined. It also mandated creating designated feeding points for community dogs.

Mr Harbison showed videos of police using force against demonstrators trying to highlight the animals' plight. After four days of protests, activists managed to secure the dogs' release, but he insisted that what happened inside the shelter "beggars belief."

Beyond shelters, Mr Harbison said he also witnessed cruelty on the streets. On his way back from Rohini, he saw a stray named Bhola being beaten. Sharing images of Bhola lying on the ground and later on a vet's bed, the dog rescuer wrote, "It was on my way home from there we saw Bhola being beaten."

He also said how local dog feeders were frequently attacked for showing compassion, facing daily harassment and physical assault.

Mr Harbison said he promised Delhi's animal lovers that he would get their message out internationally. "This is a big story of animal abuse at scale," he wrote, urging journalists and leaders to act.

Concluding his posts, Mr Harbison criticised the lack of international media attention. "A million dogs' lives depend on getting this message out there," he wrote,

He tagged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had earlier criticised the court's initial mass-removal directive, calling it "cruel, short-sighted, and a move that strips us of compassion."