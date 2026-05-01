"Strategic Necessity, Not Destruction": Centre On Great Nicobar Project

The Centre has unveiled detailed clarifications on its plan to transform Great Nicobar Island into a major maritime and economic hub, following concerns raised by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over environmental impacts during his recent visit to the island.

Gandhi had alleged the Rs 81,000 crore Great Nicobar project would lead to rainforest loss and affect tribal communities. In response, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) in a statement on Friday said the project is a strategic initiative to strengthen India's footprint in the Indo-Pacific region while reducing reliance on foreign transshipment ports.

Officials said the island's proximity of about 40 nautical miles to one of the world's busiest East-West shipping routes gives it a natural advantage for global trade.

According to the government, the Great Nicobar Project includes large-scale infrastructure components designed to boost connectivity, trade, and energy security. These include a proposed international container transshipment terminal, a greenfield international airport capable of handling 4,000 peak-hour passengers, a 450 MVA gas and solar-based power plant, and a modern township spread across more than 16,000 hectares.

The government has emphasised the project is critical not only for economic growth but also for national security. By developing a domestic transshipment hub, India aims to cut dependence on ports in countries like Singapore and Sri Lanka, where a significant portion of Indian cargo is currently routed.

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi flagged concerns over deforestation and ecological damage, drawing attention to the potential impact on the island's ecosystem. In response, the government stated that the project has undergone a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under existing regulations.

Officials noted that only 1.82 per cent of the total forest cover in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be diverted for the project. While an estimated 18.65 lakh trees fall within the project area, the actual number expected to be felled is around 7.11 lakh, to be carried out in phases.

To offset this, compensatory afforestation has been planned on over 97.30 sqkm along with designated green zones covering nearly 66 sqkm on the island. Multiple expert institutions, including national research bodies, have reviewed the project, and three independent monitoring committees have been set up to oversee environmental compliance, biodiversity conservation, and community welfare.

The government said the interests of indigenous communities, including the Shompen and Nicobarese tribes remain central to the project. Authorities have clarified that no displacement of these communities is planned. Through re-notification measures, the total notified tribal reserve area is expected to see a net increase. Dedicated oversight mechanisms have been put in place to ensure that tribal rights, cultural integrity, and livelihoods are protected throughout the project's implementation.

The project will be implemented in three phases between 2025 and 2047, covering a total area of 166.10 sqkm. Officials say this phased approach will allow for careful monitoring of environmental and social impacts while ensuring steady infrastructure development. The government maintains that the Great Nicobar initiative represents a model for balancing development with ecological preservation.

However, earlier protests and petitions both within India and internationally have highlighted issues such as alleged flawed environmental impact assessments, deforestation risks, and the island's vulnerability to seismic activity and tsunamis, making the project a flashpoint between development ambitions and ecological and social safeguards.