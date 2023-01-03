Stones Thrown At Vande Bharat Train In Bengal, Window Panes Broken

Stones were thrown at Vande Bharat train near Malda station.

The Vande Bharat Express window panes were broken as stones were thrown at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, within just four days after its launch, according to Indian Railways. The incident took place near Malda station. An investigation is underway. The Indian Railway said that no passengers were injured. Neither did the train get delayed on account of this.

A case u/s 154 of the Railways Act has been registered against unknown persons.

West Bengal welcomed its first Vande Bharat express on December 30. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the semi-high-speed train between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri (NJP) via video-conferencing. It is the nation's seventh Vande Bharat express train.

The train will cover a distance of around 550km and will take a little more than seven and a half hours to reach its destination, with only three stoppages between Howrah and NJP. Shatabdi Express also runs between the two terminals.

The Vande Bharat will run six days a week except on Wednesdays. The train will depart at 5.50 am from Howrah and reach NJP at 1.25 pm. From NJP, the train will depart at 3.05 pm and reach Howrah at 10.35 pm.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)