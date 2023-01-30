Stones Thrown At My Convoy, Says Nitish Kumar's Sulking Aide

The protesters seen attacking Upendra Kushwaha's convoy

Disgruntled JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha, who recently raised a banner of revolt against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Monday alleged that his car was pelted with stones in Bhojpur district of the state.

Mr Kushwaha, who is also a member of the state legislative council, made the allegation on his official Twitter handle, tagging Nitish Kumar and the Bihar Police.

"Some anti-social elements attacked my car at Nayka Tola, Jagdishpur (Bhojpur). They ran away when security personnel tried to chase them," Mr Kushwaha tweeted in Hindi.

The district police said it was investigating the matter and trying to identify the culprits. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Mr Kushwaha, upon return to the state capital, claimed he was clueless about the identity and motive of the attackers.

The former Union minister has been in a sulk ever since Mr Kumar rebuffed speculations of his induction as deputy CM, making it clear that only RJD's Tejashwi Yadav will hold the post.

Mr Kushwaha, who returned to the JD(U) in 2021, merging his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, has since been demanding that terms of the alleged deal struck with the RJD while forging alliance in August last year be made public.

