Stir Will Continue Till Demands Are Met: Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait

The farmers' agitation will continue till their demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Sellig Price for the crops, are fulfilled and also until the Centre holds parleys with them, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said here on Thursday.

Mr Tikait said that the government announced repealing of the three farm laws, but it will not solve the issues. There are several issues of farmers that need to be resolved.

"The farmers' protest will continue till the central government resumes talks on their demands, including Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee law," Mr Tikait said.

Mr Tikait and other farmer leaders took part in a "Maha Dharna" organised by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC)-Telangana unit, marking one year of the countrywide agitation by the famers against the three contentious agri laws.

Reacting to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's announcement of compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of around 750 farmers, who died died during the protests, Mr Tikait said the Centre should also provide compensation to them.

Also, the central government should discuss with the farmers the issues relating to seed bill, pesticide, implementation of recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Committee, he said.

If the government gives legal guarantee for MSP then farmers here (in Telangana) will also benefit, he noted.

Earlier, addressing the Dharna, Mr Tikait alleged that the Narendra Modi government is being run by companies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)