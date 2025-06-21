Sticks, Spatulas Fly As Shopkeepers, Tourists Beat Each Other Bloody In Haridwar

The holy city of Haridwar witnessed ugly scenes on Friday when a group of tourists and some shopkeepers got into a fight, using sticks and even a spatula, and left some people bloody on both sides.

Officials said a minor altercation between the tourists and shopkeepers in the Har Ki Pauri area suddenly turned into a brawl. A video that surfaced on Saturday shows a man - with blood on his back, indicating that he had also been assaulted - carrying a large stick and attacking another while three others hold him. The victim of this attack is then dragged by a few other people, who slap him, elbow him and even hit him with a perforated spatula (a cooking tool which is used to take out fried objects from oil).

Some of the men continue to hit him, while others hold back those with the stick and the spatula, until he wraps himself around the leg of another and appears to beg for mercy.

Six people, from both groups, have been arrested.

Haridwar police official Ritesh Shah said the dispute started over a small issue and was brought under control. "Those who try to disrupt the religious dignity and peace of Haridwar will not be spared under any circumstances. Especially in such holy places, where devotees come from all over the country, strict action will continue against those who spread indiscipline and unrest."

Mr Shah said CCTV footage is being scanned and appropriate action will be taken based on further investigation.