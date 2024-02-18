'Started Fulfilling Promises From The Day We Took Oath': Siddaramaiah

He said the Congress government in Karnataka has fulfilled five guarantees in the past eight months.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday accused the Modi government of not fulfilling its promises to people and asked if "acche din" have arrived.

Addressing the inaugural programme of the Congress worker convention held in Mangalore, Siddaramaiah said his government "has given Karnataka model of development to the country".

The Karnataka Chief Minister asked if prices of petrol and diesel have been reduced by the Centre to bring relief to people and if black money stashed abroad has been brought back. "Did anyone feel acche din?" he asked.

He said the Congress government in Karnataka has fulfilled five guarantees in the past eight months.

"From the day we took the oath, we started fulfilling our promises," he said.

"Women have travelled by bus for free with our first guarantee. Similarly, in Annabhagya, Griha Jyothi, and Gruha Lakshmi schemes, crores of women are getting the benefit of guarantees every month," he said.

Siddaramaiah said that the guarantee word popularised by the Congress is now being used by the Prime Minister.

Congress chief Mallikarjuna Kharge, Karnataka president DK Shivakumar and party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala were among those present.

