'Start Looking At Things Positively': Supreme Court To Prashant Bhushan

Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan was asked to start practising positive thinking. (File)

The Supreme Court today had a few words of wisdom for activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan: don't take everything in a "negative manner" and "looking at things positively will make the world better."

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices LN Rao and SK Kaul told this to Mr Bhushan during the hearing of a matter related to the appointment of Lokpal in which the senior lawyer stressed on making all the developments public on the official website saying people should know what is happening.

Mr Bhushan raised this point after the bench had passed the order.

Interrupting him, the CJI asked, "Is there any reason to doubt the search committee having imminent persons?"

"Mr Bhushan, don't always look at things in a negative way. Please start looking at things positively. The world will become a better place to live. Don't look at things from negative point," he added.

Justice Gogoi asked the activist lawyer to start practising positive thinking from tomorrow.

Mr Bhushan was making a submission that the search committee on Lokpal should publish on website the minutes of the meetings as well as the panel of names for appointment as Lokpal.

"So tell us, what orders should we pass? On March 7, we hope that they (search committee) will give us the panel of names. We will give it to you," the CJI said.

"Mr Bhushan, do not ask the court to pass an order which is not required. At the moment, requirement is that the search committee should do this within a time frame and we have fixed the time frame," Justice Gogoi added.

When Mr Bhushan again tried to raise the point that people should know about the entire process, the CJI said: "Do not look at it with negative point. Look and think positively. We are trying to make the world a better place and one point of it is to look at it positively."