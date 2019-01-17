Supreme Court Asks Search Panel To Recommend Names For Lokpal In 6 Weeks

The Supreme Court will hear the matter again on March 7.

The Supreme Court has asked the search committee on Lokpal to recommend a panel of names for appointment of the country's first anti-graft watchdog by February end. An eight-member search committee was constituted by the centre in September last year to recommend names to the selection panel, headed by the Prime Minister, for appointment of a Lokpal. The committee is headed by top court Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai.

After Attorney General KK Venugopal told the bench there were certain problems like lack of infrastructure and manpower due to which the search committee was not able to hold deliberations on the issue, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the centre to do what is needed to enable the committee to complete its work. The court will hear the matter again on March 7.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for NGO Common Cause, raised concerns about the functioning of the search committee, but was advised to stay positive by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

"Don't look at things from a negative point of view. Look at things positively and world would be a better place. We are trying to make the world a better place," Chief Justice Gogoi said.

The Chief Justice then jokingly added, "Mr Bhushan, you know more things than the judges of this court" as the senior lawyer said no one knows much about the committee.

Earlier this month, the top court had directed the centre to bring on record the steps taken since September to set up a search committee for the Lokpal.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan had said that the government hadn't even made public the members of the search committee on its website.

In July, the top court had rejected the centre's submission on the issue of setting up of a search committee for the Lokpal as "wholly unsatisfactory" and demanded a "better affidavit".

The court was told that the selection committee members comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and eminent jurist Mukul Rohatgi had met on July 19, 2018 to deliberate upon names for members of the search committee.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress lawmaker and leader of single largest party in opposition in Lok Sabha, was also invited for the meeting but he had declined to attend it, Attorney General KK Venugopal said.

The top court was also told that the selection panel took note that the search committee was to comprise a minimum of seven people, including chairperson, with experience in anti-corruption policy, public administration, vigilance, policy making, finance including insurance and banking, law and management, etc.