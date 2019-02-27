Stand With Nation, Army, Says Opposition After Mega Meet In Parliament

Opposition parties pointed out that the centre has failed to take them into confidence

Senior leaders of 21 opposition parties who met in parliament today said they backed the armed forces and expressed deep concern for the Air Force pilot who went missing during this morning's engagement with Pakistani Air Force. But there was sharp criticism for the "leaders of the ruling party" for politicization of the "sacrifices of the armed forces" - a veiled reference to Prime Minister Narendra modi who had sharply criticized the Congress at a government function earlier this week.

The opposition parties also pointed out that the government has failed to take them into confidence - a convention in such circumstances.

In a statement released at the end of the meeting, the opposition said, "The Prime Minister has, regrettably, not convened an all-party meeting as per the established practice in our democracy". The leaders, the statement said, "urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity".

A resolution, however, was passed which said the opposition will stand with the country and against the enemy at this moment.

The opposition meeting at the parliament came this afternoon following the escalation in hostilities with Pakistan since yesterday's airstrikes on a Jaish-e Mohammad terror camp in Balakot.

The meeting was attended by senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu, Sharad Pawar, JMM leader Shibu Soren, BSP leader SC Mishra, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party leader Derek O'Brian, Sharad Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh.