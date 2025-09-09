Stand Shoulder-To-Shoulder: PM Modi Leaves For Flood-Hit Himachal, Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with people affected by the recent floods and landslides, as he began his visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to assess the ground situation in the disaster-hit regions.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Leaving for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review the situation in the wake of floods and landslides. The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour."

Leaving for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review the situation in the wake of floods and landslides. The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2025

The Prime Minister will review ongoing disaster response and rehabilitation measures after severe monsoon-triggered floods and landslides caused widespread devastation in the two northern states.

At around 1.30 p.m., PM Modi will reach Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, where he will meet officials and chair a high-level review meeting on the prevailing situation.

He will also interact with flood-affected families and members of the NDRF, SDRF, and Aapda Mitra teams engaged in relief work.

Among those who will meet the Prime Minister is Neetika, an 11-month-old survivor who lost her family in the devastating floods in Kangra.

She miraculously escaped when a flash flood, triggered by a cloudburst, swept through Talwara village in Gohar sub-division of Mandi district on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1.

The state government has declared her a "child of the state", pledging full support for her upbringing, education, and future studies.

Other survivors to interact with the Prime Minister include Mukesh from Thunag village in Mandi district, who lost his parents, wife, and child; Inder Singh from Nachan, who lost his wife and three daughters in a landslide; and Krishna from Mandi town, who lost two sons, a daughter-in-law, and a grandson.

Following the Himachal visit, the Prime Minister will conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Punjab around 3 p.m.

He is scheduled to reach Gurdaspur by 4:15 p.m., where he will meet senior officials, chair a review meeting, and interact with flood survivors along with members of NDRF, SDRF, and Aapda Mitra teams.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)