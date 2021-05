Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Update: Stalin Declares Journalists Frontline Workers

COVID-19 update: Stalin says journalists in Tamil Nadu are frontline workers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced jounalists and media professionals as frontline workers. The journalists will now be eligible for all benefits; they will also be included in the COVID-19 vaccination priority list.

In a tweet, Stalin said, all journalists working in newspapers and the visual media risk their lives and their work will be considered as frontline workers in Tamil Nadu.

"All media persons working in newspapers, visual and audio media at the risk of their lives due to rain, sun and floods will be considered as frontline employees in Tamil Nadu," Stalin tweeted in Tamil.

"Rights of Priority Employees - Privileges will be given to them accordingly," he added.

Earlier, sates including Bihar, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh have included journalists in the list of frontline warriors in the fight against COVID-19.