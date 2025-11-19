'Stage Set To Malign All Kashmiris For Terror Act By Few': Omar Abdullah

The act of terror done by a few people has maligned all residents of Kashmir valley, and such profiling has made them to withdraw from interacting with anyone from outside the region, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ombar Abdullah said,

Many suspects of the white collar terror module - which included doctors - responsible for the suicide bomb attack near Delhi's Red Fort turned out to be from Jammu and Kashmir.

"A few people are responsible for it. But an atmosphere is being created that makes us all responsible," Abdullah said.

He said the Centre in 2019 had said "everything would stop", but nothing has happened even after the Centre divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

"What can we say about the current situation? If it's [terror attack] not happening in Delhi, then it is happening here [Kashmir]," he said, adding that bomb blasts and killing of civilians have not stopped.

"We want this to stop. We've seen a lot of bloodshed in Kashmir... Given the current situation, no one wants to send their children out of Kashmir. People everywhere suspect us. Kashmiris are being maligned," the chief minister said.

"Look at what happened in Delhi. A few people are responsible for it. But an atmosphere is being created that makes us all responsible. Driving a Jammu and Kashmir-registered vehicle in Delhi is considered a crime. I even have to think about whether to take out my car. I don't know who will stop me and ask where I'm from and what I'm doing there," Abdullah said.

His father, Farooq Abdullah, had kicked up a row on November 15 with his comment on Operation Sindoor following the terror attack near Delhi's Red Fort that killed 13. The senior Abdullah had called for looking into the reasons why the doctors had taken "this path".

"Ask those who are responsible, why did these doctors have to take this path? What was the reason? There is a need for a thorough investigation and study of this," Abdullah said.

He raised concern about the possibility of another Operation Sindoor happening as a result of the latest terror module bust.

The investigation into the white collar terror module has expanded with officials looking into the finances and administration of Faridabad's Al-Falah Medical College, where all the terrorists who used the cover of practising doctors worked before the police busted the white collar module.