Stage Collapses, Tejashwi Yadav Addresses Rally From Bus Roof In Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav was seen addressing a rally from a roof of a bus.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav was seen addressing a huge crowd from a roof of a bus in Bihar's Sitamarhi after the stage collapsed before he arrived at the venue today.

Former Congress MLA from Riga, Amit Kumar Tunna, was addressing the gathering whent the incident happened. He was flanked by several people and the stage collapsed allegedly it had more people on it than it's capacity.

Later, the former Bihar deputy Chief Minister was seen standing a top a bus and addressing the huge gathering.

"Keep giving me the confidence and assurance that I can always take care of your honor and self-respect. Hearty congratulations to the crowd that gathered in Sitamarhi," he posted on X after the rally.

Tejashwi Yadav was visiting Sitamarhi as part of his 'Jan Vishwas Yatra', which would continue for 11 days, during which he will travel all 38 districts of the state.

His first public meeting was in Muzaffarpur after which he visited Sitamarhi and he will also visit Sheohar today. His night halt will be in Motihari.

Before leaving for Muzaffarpur - the commencing point of 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' - Mr Yadav slammed his former boss and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying he has "no vission for the people of the state". Pointing to Mr Kumar's recent flip-flop when he broke up with ally RJD and joined an alliance with the BJP, he said: "He had no justifiable reason for ditching us and going back to the BJP-led NDA. He thinks he can trample the people's mandate under his feet (janaadesh ko apne pair ki jooti samajhte hain)."

The Jan Vishwas Yatra will conclude on March 1.