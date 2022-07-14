SSC Scam: West Bengal Education Secretary Appears Before CBI

Manish Jain appeared at the Kolkata office of the CBI in the morning.(Representational)

West Bengal Education Secretary Manish Jain appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) officials on Thursday in connection with the central agency's investigation into alleged illegal appointments through Staff Selection Commision, an official said.

Manish Jain appeared at the Kolkata office of the CBI in the morning and the agency's officials have begun questioning him as part of the probe, he said.

The bureaucrat was summoned by the CBI in May this year in connection with the investigation into the scam.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)