Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu Back Under House Arrest Upon Return From Delhi

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu was today put back under house arrest upon his return from New Delhi, where he had gone for medical treatment, reports said. The centre had restricted his movements in the days following the centre's decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5.

In an interview with NDTV yesterday, Mr Mattu had criticised the ongoing clampdown on Kashmir and the detention of its political leaders. He had said that while there may not be any bodies littering its streets, assuming that the region has returned to normal would be "highly unrealistic".

Mr Mattu, who is also the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPCC) spokesperson, was particularly scathing in his condemnation of the centre's decision to place mainstream politicians in Kashmir under arrest as a "precautionary" measure. "Containing a sentiment in the aftermath of a radical decision by enforcing a clampdown doesn't mean that the situation is normal. The BJP government's policy of detainment seems to be a purely operational one," he had said.

JKPCC chief Sajjad Lone is among those placed under arrest, besides National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti.

