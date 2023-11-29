Srinagar College Student Charged For 'Sensitive' Social Media Post

Heavy security deployment was made in and around the NIT campus in Srinagar (Representational)

A student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar has been booked for sharing an allegedly blasphemous post on social media. The post shared by a non-local student on Tuesday sparked massive protests across colleges in the city today.

The police said it took cognisance of the incident and charged the student for uploading sensitive content which hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community.

"Police has taken cognizance of the incident of uploading of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by one student of NIT Srinagar. Upon receipt of communication from NIT authorities, case FIR No.156/23 u/s 295A,153A,153 IPC registered in PS Nigeen on 28.11.23," the Srinagar Police said on X.

"Common public is appealed to desist from spreading rumours/false information. They shouldn't fall prey to false propaganda of anti-social elements. Legal action shall be taken against those who are found to be involved in provocative act/instigation," it added.

Heavy security deployment was made in and around the NIT campus and academic activities were suspended to curb further protests.

On Tuesday, hundreds of students of NIT took to the streets demanding action against the accused. Today, protests spread to other colleges in the city. Sources say officials have conveyed to various colleges to suspend academic activities for a few days amid simmering tension over the allegedly blasphemous social media post.