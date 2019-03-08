Sri Sri, One Of 3 Ayodhya Mediators, Spells Out Goals In Tweet

Move towards mediation by Supreme Court is in the best interest of the country: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Hours after the Supreme Court appointed three mediators in the Ayodhya dispute, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar took to Twitter and said, "Respecting everyone, turning dreams to reality, ending long-standing conflicts happily and maintaining harmony in society...", with #ayodhyamediation.

Sri Sri, a strong believer in dialogue, has long been stressing on talks and peaceful solution to the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

Respecting everyone, turning dreams to reality, ending long-standing conflicts happily and maintaining harmony in society - we must all move together towards these goals.#ayodhyamediation — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) March 8, 2019

Earlier, on Wednesday, after the Supreme Court heard the Ayodhya case, Sri Sri Ravishankar said, "We should keep our egos and differences aside and come together with a spirit of honouring and accommodating the sentiments of the communities concerned."

This move towards mediation by the Hon Supreme Court is in the best interest of the country and all parties concerned. We should not leave any stone unturned in resolving this burning issue amicably.#AyodhyaVerdict

1/2 — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) March 6, 2019

He welcomed the Supreme Court's move towards mediation calling it "in the best interest of the country and all parties concerned."

The spiritual guru has been maintaining that the grieving parties should go in for an out-of-court settlement, which could work out to a win-win situation for both Hindus and Muslims.