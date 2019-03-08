Sri Sri, One Of 3 Ayodhya Mediators, Spells Out Goals In Tweet

Sri Sri, a strong believer in dialogue, has long been stressing on talks and peaceful solution to the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 08, 2019 12:36 IST
Move towards mediation by Supreme Court is in the best interest of the country: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar


New Delhi: 

Hours after the Supreme Court appointed three mediators in the Ayodhya dispute, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar took to Twitter and said, "Respecting everyone, turning dreams to reality, ending long-standing conflicts happily and maintaining harmony in society...", with #ayodhyamediation.

Earlier, on Wednesday, after the Supreme Court heard the Ayodhya case, Sri Sri Ravishankar said, "We should keep our egos and differences aside and come together with a spirit of honouring and accommodating the sentiments of the communities concerned."

He welcomed the Supreme Court's move towards mediation calling it "in the best interest of the country and all parties concerned."

The spiritual guru has been maintaining that the grieving parties should go in for an out-of-court settlement, which could work out to a win-win situation for both Hindus and Muslims.

Sri Sri Ravi ShankarAyodhya Mediator

