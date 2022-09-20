Lankan Navy Detains 8 Indian Fishermen For Allegedly Fishing In Its Waters

The detained Indian fishermen hailed from Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu. (File)

The Sri Lankan Navy has detained eight Indian fishermen from near Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, for alleged maritime boundary violation, officials said on Tuesday.

The fishermen hailed from Pudukottai district of the state. They were picked up by the Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in that country's waters between Mullaitheevu and Neduntheevu late on Monday, said Fisheries officials. One boat was also detained.

The BJP's state unit took up the matter with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

BJP state president K Annamalai wrote to Mr Jaishankar, seeking his support for the early repatriation of the detained fishermen. He also requested Mr Jaishankar's support in retrieving the boats captured by the Sri Lankan navy.

