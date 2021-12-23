Sri Lanka Prime Minister In Andhra Pradesh For Tirupati Pilgrimage

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, along with his spouse Shiranthi Rajapaksa, arrived at Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams on Thursday for pilgrimage in Tirupati.

Mr Rajapaksa and his entourage will offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy on Friday.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister was given a warm reception by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy upon his arrival at Sri Padmavathi Rest House.

TTD Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy and Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jatti received the foreign dignitaries and presented them with bouquets of flowers.

District Collector Harinarayan, Urban Superintendent of Police Venkata Appala Naidu, TTD Board Member Lakshminarayana and others were present upon his arrival.

