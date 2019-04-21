Air India, IndiGo Waive Cancellation Fees For Colombo Trips After Blasts

Air India further requested the passengers to report "well in advance" to clear security at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo.

April 21, 2019
Deadly attacks in Sri Lanka today left 207 dead and over 450 injured


New Delhi: 

Air India and IndiGo have announced a total waiver of cancellation and rescheduling charges for passengers flying to and from Colombo till April 24 after deadly attacks in Sri Lanka left 207 dead and over 450 injured.

"In view of the situation in #Srilanka #AirIndia has waived off all charges for rescheduling/cancellation of bookings on its flts to/from Colombo for travel till April 24, 2019," the national carrier said in a tweet.

It further requested the passengers to report "well in advance" to clear security at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo.

IndiGo tweeted: "In light of the recent events in Colombo, we are providing full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all flights to/from Colombo for travel scheduled till April 24, 2019. Our prayers are with the affected."

According to Sri Lankan police, there were multiple blasts on Easter Sunday. Altogether eight explosions have ripped through the country, with six blasts hitting in the morning and two in the afternoon. A curfew has been imposed until 6 a.m. on Monday.



